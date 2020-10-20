Clouds and Rain Start Off The Day

Cloudy skies covering the Heartland with scattered rain falling in Kentucky, Tennessee, and southern portions of southeast Missouri this morning as a stationary front is near our south. This front will rise north into a warm front by the afternoon providing chances of rain across southern Illinois and northern counties in southeast Missouri by the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out, but no severe weather is expected. Locally heavy rain will the primary hazard of the day. Temperatures warming due to the warm front will put us in the mid-60s to mid-70s.
Tonight, clouds stick around with rain and isolated storm chances increasing in northern areas of the Heartland. This should remain light by Wednesday morning. Another round of rain/storms is possible by Friday.
A large change in temperatures will occur mid week back in the upper 70s and low 80s!
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.