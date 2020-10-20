Clouds and Rain Start Off The Day

Cloudy skies covering the Heartland with scattered rain falling in Kentucky, Tennessee, and southern portions of southeast Missouri this morning as a stationary front is near our south. This front will rise north into a warm front by the afternoon providing chances of rain across southern Illinois and northern counties in southeast Missouri by the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out, but no severe weather is expected. Locally heavy rain will the primary hazard of the day. Temperatures warming due to the warm front will put us in the mid-60s to mid-70s.