The city of Perryville sees a surprising benefit from the pandemic.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Perryville City administrator Brent Buerick says by the looks of their sales tax receipts; it’s been some good months. Right now, they are up by six percent more than last year.
“We’re seeing our general revenue up by about 50,000 year to date compared to where we were last year,” he said.
Buerick believes COVID-19 is the reason.
“We think over the COVID-19 process there’s been less vacations and more at home projects there’s been less eating out and more groceries,” he said.
He explained, “It pays for things like general revenue so city hall, police and fire departments and parks.”
Over at Buchheit, Jared Hotop says they see the foot traffic.
“We’ve seen an uptick this year in our store,” he said.
And he said it’s surprising especially, with the uncertainty at the beginning of the pandemic.
“It’s great for us we really tried to promote safe shopping, online shopping ,and we can accommodate people,” he said.
An increase in sales tax revenue is playing out at other cities in the Heartland at a time when many thought COVID-19 would have a negative effect on municipal budgets.
Back at Perryville City Hall, Buerick said although the sales tax percent increases vary monthly, he’s hoping this continues.
“We’re making it,” he said.
