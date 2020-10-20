Charleston, Mo. man dies in head-on crash on IL 127 in Alexander Co.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man died in a head-on crash on Illinois 127 on Tuesday afternoon, October 20.
According to Illinois State Police, the preliminary investigation showed a 2013 white Dodge truck was going south on Illinois 127 about a half-mile south of Elco and a 2018 white Mack truck tractor and semi trailer combination was going north at the same location.
For an unknown reason, the driver of the Dodge crossed the double yellow center line and hit the Mack truck head-on. Both vehicles left the road and came to a rest in the west ditch.
The driver of the dodge, a 65-year-old man from Charleston, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Mack truck, a 34-year-old man from Willisville, Ill., was uninjured.
The crash is under investigation.
