Ameren Illinois donates $65,000 to Poshard Foundation

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois made a $65,000 contribution to the Poshard Foundation at a ceremony at John A. Logan College on Monday, October 19.
The donation was made to help the organization provide essential resources to southern Illinois families impacted by the COVID19 pandemic.
The gift was funded by a donation from Ameren Illinois employees and the company’s Board of Directors.
“This is amazing. Our Foundation doesn’t get checks of this magnitude very often,” said Jo Poshard. “Some of the ways that we will use this will be for emergency food needs. As well as basic supplies and hygiene products, as well as educational and counseling needs. The most important thing is that it will all be used to help children.”
In addition to the donation for COVID relief, Jo Poshard announced that Ameren has also pledged $5,000 to the Foundation’s annual Christmas toy drive.
