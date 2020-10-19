Parade of Lights in Cape Girardeau canceled

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape said its pulling the plug on this year’s Parade of Lights due to the ongoing pandemic.
Old Town Cape said they were advised by Cape Girardeau Police to cancel this year’s parade to lessen the spread of COVID-19.
Executive Director, Liz Haynes, said it’s disappointing, but the group also wants to make sure it can hold events safely.
“They understand that as other decisions that have been made in the community. They know that we’ve made it with the best interest of our community.” said Haynes
Old Town Cape still anticipates to hold all other planned events.
