First Alert: Soggy Monday

(KFVS) - A front is stalled to our south but will slowly make its way north into the Heartland.
Ahead of this front we have seen scattered showers and thunderstorms, a few have produced some heavy downpours.
The heaviest activity will move east of the Heartland later tonight however, we will continue to see scattered showers develop throughout the overnight hours.
Temperatures will remain steady for the most part tonight with lowly rising temperatures towards the morning hours.
Tuesday we will see a few scattered showers as a warm front moves north through the Heartland.
Highs will reach the middle 60s north to the middle 70s south.
We will see the warm front move north through all of the Heartland allowing for much warmer temperatures.
Highs Wednesday will range from the middle 70s north to lower 80s south.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.