Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center taking public comment for next board meeting; report 31 new cases of COVID-19

By Amber Ruch | October 19, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 10:24 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, October 19.

This brings the total number of cases to 2,638. They also reported a total of 44 deaths and 2,064 recoveries.

Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, October 19.
Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, October 19. (Source: Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center)

In long term face facilities in Cape Girardeau County, the health center reported a total of 254 cases, including 31 deaths and 145 recoveries.

Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County long term care facilities on Monday, October 19.
Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County long term care facilities on Monday, October 19. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)

The health center is asking for public comments ahead of its board meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at the Osage Centre. The meeting agenda includes whether or not to extend the county’s mask mandate.

You can submit your comments electronically by clicking here.

They said they are accepting comments starting immediately through 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25.

