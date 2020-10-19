Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center taking public comment for next board meeting; report 31 new cases of COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, October 19.
This brings the total number of cases to 2,638. They also reported a total of 44 deaths and 2,064 recoveries.
In long term face facilities in Cape Girardeau County, the health center reported a total of 254 cases, including 31 deaths and 145 recoveries.
The health center is asking for public comments ahead of its board meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at the Osage Centre. The meeting agenda includes whether or not to extend the county’s mask mandate.
They said they are accepting comments starting immediately through 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25.
