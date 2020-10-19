Cape Girardeau Co. Courthouse to operate under phase two guidelines

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Beginning October 21, 2020, the Cape Girardeau County Municipal Division will begin operating under Phase Two of the Supreme Court’s order and operational guidelines.
Phase Two operational directives must remain in effect until at least November 4, 2020.
The new guidelines include:
- No person exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or who has been exposed to a person exhibiting those symptoms may enter the court facility
- Personnel will be positioned at every public entrance to turn away any person who is prohibited by this order from entering the facility.
- Aside from court personnel, only litigants, witnesses and attorneys will be admitted to the building. Family members and supports must remain outside. If a litigant believes that he or she can’t proceed without support, the litigant should contact his or her attorney and request a continuance. The press will be admitted upon reasonable request.
- A maximum of twenty-five people per public room is encouraged where possible. This number will not include court personnel in the courtrooms.
- The use of face masks by litigants and staff is required. The court has no masks to distribute. Masks will not be worn by witnesses while testifying.
- Everyone will exercise social distancing. Tape makers will be placed at the courthouse entrances and within courtrooms where necessary to indicate spacing of six feet. Seating in courtrooms will be designated at six foot intervals.
- Court personnel will work in shifts when possible and vulnerable court personnel will work from home.
- All facilities will be cleaned as much as possible and everyone will practice good handwashing and protective hygiene.
- Matters involving vulnerable individuals may be taken up by video conferencing where possible and, where that is not possible, continuances shall be granted liberally.
- All other facilities in the 32nd circuit shall remain operating at Phase Two except for the Cape Girardeau Municipal Division.
These operational guidelines will remain in effect until further notice by the court.
