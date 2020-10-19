Cape Girardeau City Council continues with plans to renovate airport

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau City Council received an update on the proposed construction plans to renovate the Cape Girardeau Airport.
At Monday’s city council meeting the council and Airport Manager Katrina Amos narrowed down the options for a new terminal and aircraft control tower.
They also proposed new building plans for the airport and cost estimates.
It will cost nearly $7.5 million to update the airport.
The cost is on the low end of the estimates, which ranged from $7.2 million to more than $15 million.
The plan calls for a new, modern terminal and more hangers for aircraft storage, but current buildings could find a new purpose.
The plans also include a new TSA security area, ticketing desk and baggage return along with facilities.
The Cape Girardeau Airport received a $17 million grant from the Federal Transportation Department earlier this year.
