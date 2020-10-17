Women’s march held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A women’s march was held in Cape Girardeau on Oct 17, from noon to 4 p.m.
The parade started at the Freedom Corner at Capaha Park, the marchers circled the park.
The organizers stated on their Facebook Event page, “We will march, celebrate women, be encouraged & fight for women’s right through speeches, music, poetry & of course protest.”
Kathy Ellis, a candidate for Congress in Missouri’s 8th Congressional District, attended.
