Women’s march held in Cape Girardeau
Women's March (Source: Kathy Ellis for Congress Facebook Page)
By Ashley Smith | October 17, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 7:43 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A women’s march was held in Cape Girardeau on Oct 17, from noon to 4 p.m.

The parade started at the Freedom Corner at Capaha Park, the marchers circled the park.

The organizers stated on their Facebook Event page, “We will march, celebrate women, be encouraged & fight for women’s right through speeches, music, poetry & of course protest.”

Kathy Ellis, a candidate for Congress in Missouri’s 8th Congressional District, attended.

We’re at Capaha Park today for the SEMO Women’s March! We’ll be here til 4pm... Come say hi and get your yard signs/other information!

Posted by Kathy Ellis for Congress on Saturday, October 17, 2020

