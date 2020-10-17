Traffic stop leads to arrest in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On October 16, 2020 at 11:50 p.m., A Deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Schneidman Road and Mayfield Road after a speeding violation was observed.
It was determined that the operator of the vehicle, 53-year-old Damron Elmer of Paducah, Ky., had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
On Darmon’s person deputies located drug paraphernalia that contained suspected methamphetamine residue.
Damron was served with the warrant charging him violation of a Kentucky EPO.
He was additionally charged with speeding 14mph over the limit, first degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
