Political parade held in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Supporters of President Trump was held a parade on Oct 17, from noon to 2 p.m.
The parade started at the Marion Mall parking lot in Marion, Ill., and ended at the American Legion in Murphysboro, Ill, along route 13.
Protesters in Carbondale attempted to block the parades path.
At one point a truck stopped onto the rain tracks on route 13 to block their path.
The City of Carbondale and Illinois State Police were there on scene handling the event.
