Mobile food pantry event in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Middle School hosted a mobile food pantry event on Saturday, October 17.
The event was for students and families in Jackson.
Volunteers handed out groceries and clothing to those in need.
Participants were given a bag and told to fill it up with what they needed.
People were lined up at 6 a.m. for the event that started at 8 a.m.
Merideith Pobst, Director of Communication for the Jackson R-2 School District, said they had to raise around $700 dollars just to hold the event.
“At our district we believe in an omission that we called love all serve all and so for us it really is living out that mission we know some people need the basics and in order to be able to come to school and learn you have to have those basic needs met and so we believe in loving all and serving all which means we will do whatever it takes for them to be successful in the classroom but in their day-to-day lives,” said Pobst.
The clothes were donated by teachers and community members.
Volunteers at the event were principles and administrators in the district.
The food pantry worked together with the SEMO food bank to make the event happen.
