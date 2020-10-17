First medical marijuana sales to patients take place in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The first legal sales of medical marijuana in Missouri occurred on Saturday between a Missouri-licensed dispensary and qualified patients and caregivers.
“Missouri patients have always been our north star as we work to implement the state’s medical marijuana program,” said Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). “We greatly appreciate how hard everyone has worked so that patients can begin accessing a safe and well-regulated program.”
Missouri has had one of the fastest implementations of a medical marijuana program in the United States.
With 192 dispensaries licensed, DHSS expects most to be open by the end of the year.
DHSS updates its interactive facility map daily to show which dispensaries have been approved to operate. The entire list of licensed facilities can be found here.
More information about the program can be found at medicalmarijuana.mo.gov.
