First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

The next few days will feature unsettled conditions with southwest flow aloft and a weak frontal boundary moving back and forth. Periods of rain and even some thunderstorms look likely. In the shorter-term, the greatest chance of heavier rain will be from Sunday evening through Monday night. This will likely be the heaviest rainfall event in a month of two. Beyond Tuesday morning we’ll be getting gradually warmer with less chance of rain as an upper ridge develops over the Southeastern U.S. Although another system could bring thunderstorms by Friday morning.