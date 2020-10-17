First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

It looks like our dry pattern is about to turn wet. On Sunday the first in a series of systems will move into the region….and rain chances will be with us, on and off, for the next several days. Humidity and southerly breezes will bring increasing clouds later tonight….and there could be an isolated shower by daybreak. But Sunday looks to be mostly cloudy with a good chance of at least occasional rain showers. Rain chances will increase even more Sunday night into Monday….stretching into Monday night as well. SPC actually has us in marginal (level 1) risk of severe for Monday.
After we start the week with cool, wet and potentially even stormy conditions….we’ll get warmer and slowly drier by the middle of next week. An upper ridge over the southeast will bring back ‘late summer’ conditions to our region for Wednesday and Thursday…but a cold front is indicated pushing through the Heartland Thursday night or Friday….which could set off a round of strong thunderstorms and heavy downpours, so stay tuned. Next weekend is currently looking dry.
