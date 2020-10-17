First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

It looks like our dry pattern is about to turn wet. On Sunday the first in a series of systems will move into the region….and rain chances will be with us, on and off, for the next several days. Humidity and southerly breezes will bring increasing clouds later tonight….and there could be an isolated shower by daybreak. But Sunday looks to be mostly cloudy with a good chance of at least occasional rain showers. Rain chances will increase even more Sunday night into Monday….stretching into Monday night as well. SPC actually has us in marginal (level 1) risk of severe for Monday.