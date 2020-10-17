Egyptian Health Department reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on October 17, 2020, of seventeen Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o a male, in his teens, case status in progress
o a female, in her teens, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her teens, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 30s, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 70s, at home and in isolation
o Please note: a female, in her 20′s, reported October 16, has been transferred to their local health department
Gallatin County
o a male, in his 30s, at home and in isolation
White County
o a male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation
To date, Saline County has had a total of 513 lab confirmed positives, including nine deaths.
White County has had a total of 243 lab-confirmed positives, including one death and Gallatin County has a total of 115 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
