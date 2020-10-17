Dry and breezy today, showers possible tomorrow

(KFVS) - Today will be a mainly sunny and dry day, there is quite a bit of rain and unsettled weather in the outlook.
The main problem for today will be gusty south winds...which together with dry brush and low relative humidity levels (dew points in the 30s) will make for a fire danger.
Red Flag Warnings are in effect especially for southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
Clouds and humidity will be increasing tonight…and Sunday will see mainly cloudy skies and an increasing chance of showers.
The next few days will feature unsettled conditions with southwest flow aloft and a weak frontal boundary moving back and forth.
Periods of rain and even some thunderstorms look likely.
In the shorter-term, the greatest chance of heavier rain will be from Sunday evening through Monday night.
This will likely be the heaviest rainfall event in a month of two.
Beyond Tuesday morning we’ll be getting gradually warmer with less chance of rain.
Although another system could bring thunderstorms by Friday morning.
