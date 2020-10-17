Calloway County Sheriff searching for hit-and-run suspect

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in a hit-and-run accident that occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 16.
Deputies responded to the area of Highway 94 West in the community of Lynn Grove for a report of an injury accident.
The they arrival, they found a 79-year-old woman, Peggy Miller, who had been struck while riding her bicycle on Highway 94.
Preliminary investigation showed that Miller, of Lynn Grove, was riding east on Highway 94 on a bicycle when she was struck by a car from behind.
The car did not stop after hitting Miller.
At the time of the accident, Miller was wearing a reflective vest and had flashing lights on her bicycle.
Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services transported Ms. Miller to a local hospital for treatment of injuries she received as a result of the collision.
Calloway County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the car involved in this collision.
Parts of the car left at the scene indicate it is dark green and is missing the passenger side mirror.
The investigation is continuing by Sergeant Charles Tidwell.
Anyone with information may call the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or email at ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.