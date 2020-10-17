Bi-County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

Bi-County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region on Saturday. (Source: WAFB)
By Jessica Ladd | October 17, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 11:02 AM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region on Saturday.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:

Franklin County

  • Females: One tween, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, and two in their 70s
  • Males: One infant, two in their 20s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s and one in their 80s

Williamson County

  • Males: One in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s and two in their 70s
  • Females: One teenager, one in their 20s, two in their 40s and one in their 50s

To date, there have been a total of 1,690 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 817 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county of COVID-19, including 58 deaths in Williamson County and seven deaths in Franklin County related to COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 1,061 have recovered in Williamson County and 445 have recovered in Franklin County.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.