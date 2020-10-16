What you need to know Oct. 16

What you need to know Oct. 16
Patchy frost is once again possible overnight, especially in the northern counties of the Heartland. (Source: Patrick Hendry)
By Marsha Heller | October 16, 2020 at 3:36 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 3:36 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, October 16.

First Alert Weather

Grab a jacket or coat, it’s a cold morning and it will be a cool afternoon.

Lows are in the lower to middle 30s.

Some areas may also have frost.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the low-to-mid 60s.

Tonight temps will be in the 50s and fall into the 40s.

Lows Saturday morning will be back in the 30s. Frost will again be possible.

The weekend will start off sunny and breezy.

Increased clouds and rain are possible on Sunday.

There could also be a few thundershowers on Monday, Tuesday night or Wednesday.

The beginning of next week will be cool with highs in the 50s and 60s, but should warm up back into the 70s by the end of the week.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.