What you need to know Oct. 16

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, October 16.
Grab a jacket or coat, it’s a cold morning and it will be a cool afternoon.
Lows are in the lower to middle 30s.
Some areas may also have frost.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the low-to-mid 60s.
Tonight temps will be in the 50s and fall into the 40s.
Lows Saturday morning will be back in the 30s. Frost will again be possible.
The weekend will start off sunny and breezy.
Increased clouds and rain are possible on Sunday.
There could also be a few thundershowers on Monday, Tuesday night or Wednesday.
The beginning of next week will be cool with highs in the 50s and 60s, but should warm up back into the 70s by the end of the week.
- Thousands of people in Northern California remained without power Friday after a utility cut off service to prevent powerful winds from damaging equipment and sparking wildfires amid a fall heat wave.
- Some nursing homes are beginning to allow visitors, but hundreds report to the federal government that they are experiencing staff shortages or have no protective masks in their supplies.
- The Department of Defense research concluded aircraft ventilation systems are effective at removing COVID-19 from the air.
- The Senate Judiciary Committee set Oct. 22 for its vote to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate for a final vote by month’s end.
- It’s a new beginning for a Scott City church that was destroyed by a fire last year.
- Federal authorities are now investigating on how over a hundred ballots meant to be mailed to voters ended up in the trash in Louisville, Ky.
- An American War Plane built at the end of World War II made a pit-stop in Perryville.
- An 11-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car in St. Louis said he was running away to Cape Girardeau to see his dad.
- The mural wall in Downtown Cape Girardeau now has 24 new lights after nearly 15 years of planning.
- At least three people connected to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign have tested positive for the coronavirus, leading the campaign to suspend in-person events for vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris through Monday.
- A ring-tailed lemur stolen from the San Francisco Zoo has been found, police said Thursday.
