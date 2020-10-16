Traffic stop leads to drug, firearm arrest

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff’s deputies pulled a driver over on U.S.45 South on Macedonia Street in Mayfield, Kentucky shortly after midnight on Friday, October 16 for not stopping at a stop sign.
During the traffic stop, the deputies said they found the following items on the driver and in the vehicle: guns, prescription pills not in the original container, methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, a set of digital scales, glass smoking pipe and money suspected to be from the sales of illegal drugs.
The driver was identified as 28-year old Daniel Munsell.
Munsell was arrested and booked in the Graves County Jail.
He was charged with disregarding stop sign, failure to wear seat belts, trafficking in controlled substance-1st degree-1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine-firearm enhanced), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-buy/possess, illegal possession of legend drugs, prescription controlled substance not in proper container 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance- 3rd-drug unspecified and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
The Mayfield Police Department and the Kentucky State Police assisted in the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.