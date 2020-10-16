Traffic stop leads to drug, firearm arrest

Traffic stop leads to drug, firearm arrest
Graves County Sheriff's deputies said they found drugs, guns and money believed to be from illegal drug sales during a traffic stop shortly after midnight. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller | October 16, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 10:51 AM

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff’s deputies pulled a driver over on U.S.45 South on Macedonia Street in Mayfield, Kentucky shortly after midnight on Friday, October 16 for not stopping at a stop sign.

During the traffic stop, the deputies said they found the following items on the driver and in the vehicle: guns, prescription pills not in the original container, methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, a set of digital scales, glass smoking pipe and money suspected to be from the sales of illegal drugs.

The driver was identified as 28-year old Daniel Munsell.

Munsell was arrested and booked in the Graves County Jail.

He was charged with disregarding stop sign, failure to wear seat belts, trafficking in controlled substance-1st degree-1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine-firearm enhanced), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-buy/possess, illegal possession of legend drugs, prescription controlled substance not in proper container 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance- 3rd-drug unspecified and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.

The Mayfield Police Department and the Kentucky State Police assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.