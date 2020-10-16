Sikeston DPS holds community kickball event

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety continued its ongoing effort to strengthen community relations.
Now, they have teamed up with the Lincoln University Cooperative extension and members of the community to play a friendly game of kickball.
“I don’t know how you can go wrong if you’ve got the community and the police working together,” said school resource officer Brent Mullin.
He’s looking forward to joining forces with the community and dividing up into teams.
“I wanna high five my community member if I score," he said. "I don’t want it to be police verus community, because I don’t think that’s beneficial.”
Nor does Area Educator at Lincoln University extension Preshard Owens, who said he got involved to spread a positive light, throughout the community.
“We wanted to figure out a way, here in Sikeston, to be a blueprint," he said. "Not only for this area, but for the nation, as well on how we can get that line of communication better with the police and the community.”
Across the street from the Lincoln University Cooperative Extension building, is Lincoln Park, where the kickball tournament will be held.
“At this event we will have food from the Spread Hope Now Program. We will have a registration part where anyone can come play if they are not already signed up. And it will be the kickball game," said Lincoln University youth leader Amyari Blissett, who came up with the idea with friend Kelsie Anderson.
“As youth leaders, we wanted to be part of the solution,” she said. “We also felt that it should be our responsibility to do something for our community.”
“Right now, there are four teams registered, but there is still time for you to get a team together or get your family together," Mullen said. "Come on down and play us.”
The kickball kickback takes place Saturday, October 17 at Lincoln Park in Sikeston. The game starts at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.