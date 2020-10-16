S7HD reports 29 newly recovered COVID-19 patients

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Hardin County has one new case, Johnson County has 10 new cases, Massac County has one more new case, and Union County has 17 new cases.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 1551 cases of COVID-19.
There are currently 525 active cases in the region.
S7HD also reported eight new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Currently, there are 997 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.
Southern Seven reports 26 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
