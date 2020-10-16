Red Flag Warning issued in Paducah area, conditions conductive to rapid spread of wild fire

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Paducah has issued a Red Flag Warning for Saturday, Oct. 17, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The warning means that the gusty winds and low relative humidity in the area are conditions are conductive to the rapid spread of wild fire.
The affected areas are the fire zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 075, 076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 086, 087, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 100, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
