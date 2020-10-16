Quatro’s owner says no indoor dining is hurting business

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The iconic pizza place in Carbondale is not closing, but owner Steve Payne will admitted they are struggling.
Quatro’s is only offering delivery and curbside pick up.
“We are treading water there’s no doubt about that. We’re off a sizable percentage of business not being able to open our dining room. We tried that, we were the first one to go down," he said.
And Payne said he’s not alone.
“It doesn’t matter if you are in the bar-b-que business, or you are in the Chinese food business, or you’re in the burger business all of our commodities are facing dramatic increases," he said.
Payne was talking about all the packaging it takes to serve his food to-go, along with the increasing costs of some of his key ingredients.
“We can’t pass through all the cost to the consumer in one bite that needs to be done and these are extremes," he said. "And these don’t seem to be a few weak incidental market increases.”
On top of the pandemic, Payne and other business owners also face the reality of Illinois' minimum wage increase.
“We’ve had to increase wages dramatically to keep people here to deal with the threat because it’s not very fluid at the time.”
Payne worried about another lockdown as he continues filling carry-out orders and counting on loyal customers.
Meantime, he offered this tip if you want to help out a local establishment.
“I’m encouraging folks to visit all your independents in town and the area as southern Illinois as a whole," he said.
The hours of Quatros are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
