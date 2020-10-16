Perryville murals show pride, celebrate city

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - News murals are being installed around Perryville.
Members of Perry County Tourism are trying to make the city more art-friendly. They hope to attract locals and tourists to come and appreciate what the city has to offer.
“Murals are a great way for a community to show some pride,” said Trish Ersfeld, tourism director of Perry County Tourism. “We wanted to celebrate our city so we found key elements that speak well of our community and city. Obviously, it’s home. We love coming home, whether we live here or are coming back for annual events.”
One mural is 14x47 feet and holds key elements that the designers thought represented Perryville well, such as the word “home,” the zip code 63775, the area code 573 and “Cave Capital” as Perry County is home to more than 700 caves, the most of any county in Missouri.
It also features a cross and keyhole with the word “faith” because they say Perryville is a faith-centered community, and it is something important to them.
This is the second mural that has been installed in 2020. Tourism members hope to add one to two murals every year.
