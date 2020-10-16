Paducah man wanted, accused of firing gun into home

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man they say fired a gun into a home.
Travon D. Jones, 25, was charged in a warrant with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
According to Paducah police, a woman called them just before 1 a.m. on Thursday and said Jones had been texting her throughout the evening and had knocked on the back door of her apartment on Lone Oak Road. She said when she tried to ignore him, he tried to enter through the front door.
The woman told police she heard a noise and saw a window being opened. She said she saw Jones standing outside.
Jones allegedly put a handgun inside the window and pointed it at her, then fired a shot into the living room wall. When she fled, she said he fired a second shot into the wall, about 3 feet to her right.
Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. You can also leave information anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 or on the app.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.