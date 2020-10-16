Paducah group hosts drive-by block party voter event

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A group of McCracken County residents has one common goal, and that is to encourage people to exercise their right to vote, no matter how they do it.
“Everyone come out and vote, you got that right and we got to exercise it,” Andiamo White said.
White is a part of the the Divine Nine Greek Black Fraternity and Sorority Organizations. He said Members are passionate about voting at every election.
“There’s some who lay off unless it’s the presidential election. We can’t do that. We got to vote even during the midterm elections,” White said.
Members of the Divine Nine have hosted close to a dozen registration drives.
“We can’t stop there, we got to work on getting people out to do the voting, registration is just one part,” White said.
People vote for lots of different reasons.
“I think it’s a way for people to voice their opinion, in a reasonable manner and a safe manner and be able to make a change,” Jacob Somero said.
“If I don’t vote, obviously it doesn’t count and I don’t have a chance of getting my candidate that I want in the office elected,” Jayne Sevenski said.
“I think it’s particularly important this year because people have very strong opinions this year and if you have a very strong opinion, that’s your way to express it,” Natalie Bash said.
Some are also taking advantage of early voting.
“I plan to early vote because I have my mind made up already and I don’t need to hear any more debates or anything like that. I know who I’m voting for,” Sevenski said.
“I plan on voting early today and if the line is too long, I’ll wait til election day,” Dan Bash said.
To get people excited to vote, White said Paducah’s mayor helped organize a Drive-by Block Party on Saturday.
“We’re expecting quite a few people to come out, I think people are really enthused about voting this year,” White said.
He said this is the first of many block parties they plan to host.
The NAACP, teachers for the Paducah City Schools and the W.C. Young Community Center also help with the events.
The drive-by block party will be held Saturday afternoon at Big Ed’s restaurant from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
