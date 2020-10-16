1,319 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,319 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, October 16.
This brings the total number of cases to 85,506. KDPH also reported a total of 1,300 deaths.
As of Friday, there have been at least 1,773,349 COVID-19 tests conducted in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a video briefing on Friday, but did say he, the first lady and his children were still feeling great. He said they continue to test negative for COVID-19 and have been keeping positive in quarantine.
The member of his security detail who tested positive for COVID-19 is still experiencing mild symptoms, but doing well, the governor said.
