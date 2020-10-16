Mo. State Auditor Galloway, Governor candidate to stop in Sikeston on statewide tour

Auditor and candidate for governor Nicole Galloway was in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, August 11.
By Marsha Heller | October 16, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 9:38 AM

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - State Auditor Nicole Galloway is scheduled to stop in Sikeston as part of a statewide tour.

Galloway will be taking a tour of the Southeast Missouri Food Bank at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 16.

Galloway is running for governor of Missouri.

She is facing Republican candidate Gov. Mike Parson in the November 3 General Election.

On Saturday, Galloway is scheduled to make a stop in Fenton with former governor Jay Nixon, followed by a stop in St. Charles and St. Louis.

She will also visit Lebanon on Sunday and then travel to Springfield and Joplin on Monday.

