Mo. State Auditor Galloway, Governor candidate to stop in Sikeston on statewide tour

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - State Auditor Nicole Galloway is scheduled to stop in Sikeston as part of a statewide tour.
Galloway will be taking a tour of the Southeast Missouri Food Bank at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 16.
Galloway is running for governor of Missouri.
She is facing Republican candidate Gov. Mike Parson in the November 3 General Election.
On Saturday, Galloway is scheduled to make a stop in Fenton with former governor Jay Nixon, followed by a stop in St. Charles and St. Louis.
She will also visit Lebanon on Sunday and then travel to Springfield and Joplin on Monday.
