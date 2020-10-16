Mississippi Co. Ambulance Dist. receives funding for 2 new ambulances

“First responders in rural areas face a variety challenges their urban counterparts do not regularly encounter—they often cover a larger geographic area resulting in longer transport times, travel on more rural terrain, and sometimes act as a safety net for underserved populations,” said Jeff Case, state director for USDA Rural Development in Missouri. “By investing in rural healthcare and emergency medical services, like modern ambulances for Mississippi County Ambulance District, USDA Rural Development is doing its part to ensure rural Missourians have the adequate emergency services they deserve. Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Missouri in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”