Mississippi Co. Ambulance Dist. receives funding for 2 new ambulances

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi County Ambulance District will receive funding for two new ambulances.
“First responders in rural areas face a variety challenges their urban counterparts do not regularly encounter—they often cover a larger geographic area resulting in longer transport times, travel on more rural terrain, and sometimes act as a safety net for underserved populations,” said Jeff Case, state director for USDA Rural Development in Missouri. “By investing in rural healthcare and emergency medical services, like modern ambulances for Mississippi County Ambulance District, USDA Rural Development is doing its part to ensure rural Missourians have the adequate emergency services they deserve. Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Missouri in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
Mississippi County Ambulance Development Corporation will use a $221,000 community facilities loan and a $119,000 grant to buy two ambulances that will be leased to and used by the ambulance district.
The vehicles will replace two high-mileage models that require costly maintenance. The new ambulances will be outfitted with cots and cot mounts, cardiac monitors, backboards, video laryngoscopes and a MOSWIN digital radio system.
The grant funding was made available through the $150 million in grants included in the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act.
The act was signed into law by President Donald Trump in June 2019.
