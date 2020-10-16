Massac Co. head start temporarily closes after 2 confirmed COVID-19 cases

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Massac County Early Learning Center was temporarily closed after two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the facility.
According to the Southern Seven Health Department, the center will be closed for remote learning from October 19-23. Classes will resume in person on Oct. 26.
They say families have been notified.
According to the health department, the head start learned on Oct. 11 that the first person tested positive on Oct. 10, so they closed a classroom for two weeks. They later learned on Oct. 15 that a second person, who was also tested on Oct. 10, had tested positive.
They said both persons had not been in the facility since their testing date. The center was closed on Oct. 16 as part of regular weekly remote learning.
The health department said it was determined that both cases happened within 14 days of each other, which according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, constitutes a reason to temporarily close a facility.
According to head start officials, the closure is precautionary and allows for time for cleaning and disinfecting, and for health department officials to gain a better understanding of the impact to the center.
The Southern Seven Health Department started contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the virus.
