Marion Police Officer involved in three-car crash

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - On October 16, around 4:15p.m., a Marion Police Officer was involved in a three-vehicle crash while responding to an emergency call.
The crash happened at the intersection of S. Russell St. and W. Cherry St. in Marion.
Two persons involved in the crash refused medical treatment, two persons were transported to a local medical center and will be released and, the Marion PD Officer was airlifted to an Evansville hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Names of the involved persons are not being released at this time.
This crash is being investigated by the Illinois State Police.
