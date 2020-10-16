Lots of sunshine through Saturday. Fire danger increasing Saturday.

Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. It was a cold start to our day with many areas dropping below freezing this morning. With lots of sunshine, temperatures are on the rebound. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower to middle 60s.
If you are heading to any football games this evening dress warm. Kickoff temperatures will be in the lower 50s with reading falling through the 40s during the game. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 30s.
For Saturday we will see sunny skies and breezy conditions. With the dry air in place and dry vegetation, there will be an elevated fire danger. Highs will reach the upper 60s.
