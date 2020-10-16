Kennett assistant police chief dies from complications due to COVID-19

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The assistant police chief in Kennett has died from complications due to COVID-19.
Police Chief Kenny Wilson posted on the department’s Facebook page on Friday, October 16 remembering Major Rick Groves as “hard-headed” and “stubborn," but said he loved what he did and cared about the citizens of Kennett.
They said Groves worked for the Kennett Police Department for more than 35 years.
The police department first posted on September 25 asking for prayers for Groves. At that time, they said he was in the hospital in ICU due to COVID-19.
