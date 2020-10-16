Jr. high school in Cape Girardeau officially dedicated as Terry W. Kitchen Junior High

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The junior high school in Cape Girardeau was officially dedicated as the Terry W. Kitchen Junior High on Friday, October 16.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a small, outdoor ceremony and ribbon cutting was held for the dedication.
The school board voted in 2019 to change the name to honor the late, beloved Coach Kitchen.
His wife, Barbara Kitchen, had one word for the event: proud.
“My first thought is, I’m proud of Terry,” she said. “I’m so proud of his work and for his legacy and his passion for the Cape Girardeau Public Schools. He loved the orange and black. He loved the Cape Central Tigers and the Cape Girardeau School System. And I’m proud of him and thankful to the school district that they have named this junior high school after him.”
Coach Kitchen worked with Cape Girardeau schools for about 40 years before passing away from cancer in 2019.
