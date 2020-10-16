Ill. reports highest one-day total with 4,554 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,554 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, October 16.
This is the highest one-day case total.
The health department also reported 38 additional deaths. Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in the Heartland: a man in his 60s from Jefferson County, a woman in her 90s from Jefferson County and a man in his 70s from Williamson County.
According to the health department, on September 4, they reported 5,368 new cases of COVID-19 after a slowdown in data processing delayed reporting of some additional aggregate numbers. Cases not reported in the previous several days were included in the Sept. 4 total.
They said the slowdown did not affect the reporting of positive or negative results to people in any way.
On Friday, IDPH reported a total of 336,174 cases, including 9,165 deaths.
As of Thursday night, 2,016 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 410 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 6,618,768 tests have been conducted in the state.
Also on Friday, IDPH reported 34 counties were considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.
The counties include: Adams, Alexander, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, DeKalb, DeWitt, Jasper, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Lee, Macon, McDonough, McHenry Mercer, Monroe, Pike, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Stephenson, Union, Vermilion, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside, Will and Winnebago.
A county enters a warning level when two more more COVID-19 indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
