House-to-house trick-or-treating discouraged in Puxico, city offers alternative

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - Communities across the Heartland are releasing their plans for trick-or-treaters ahead of Halloween.
Many of the plans include social distancing and mask recommendations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In Puxico, Missouri, city leaders want every one to have a safe and fun night, while taking precautions in preventing the further spread of the virus.
According to the Puxico Police Department, the city is strongly discouraging house-to-house trick-or-treating, but they offer an alternative for costumed children.
The city is recommending trick-or-treaters to attend trunk-or-treating events or to visit local businesses to get those treasured Halloween goodies.
Face masks and social distancing is also advised for trick-or-treaters.
