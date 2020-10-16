House-to-house trick-or-treating discouraged in Puxico, city offers alternative

The City of Puxico is encouraging trick-or-treaters to attend trunk-or-treating events instead of going home-to-home. (Source: Pixabay)
By Marsha Heller | October 16, 2020 at 8:02 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 8:02 AM

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - Communities across the Heartland are releasing their plans for trick-or-treaters ahead of Halloween.

Many of the plans include social distancing and mask recommendations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Puxico, Missouri, city leaders want every one to have a safe and fun night, while taking precautions in preventing the further spread of the virus.

According to the Puxico Police Department, the city is strongly discouraging house-to-house trick-or-treating, but they offer an alternative for costumed children.

The city is recommending trick-or-treaters to attend trunk-or-treating events or to visit local businesses to get those treasured Halloween goodies.

Face masks and social distancing is also advised for trick-or-treaters.

