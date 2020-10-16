High Fire Danger for Saturday

Tonight will be cold again as lows dip into the 30s across much of the area. Frost possible again, especially for parts of southern Illinois and Kentucky. Winds will pick up quickly through the day on Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, winds could gust more than 30 mph. Strong winds combined with dry air and dry vegetation will make it very dangerous to do any type of burning. Much of the Heartland is under a Red Flag Warning for this reason. Southwesterly winds will bring back the milder air. Highs by the afternoon will be near 70 area wide. Rain chances return for Sunday.