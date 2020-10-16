Heartland organizations help to combat homelessness

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Community of Partnership of Southeast Missouri has teamed up with other organizations to help combat homelessness.
Instead of a big inside gathering, the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri turned its parking lot into a walk-thru, or drive thru event.
Stephanie Goldman was one of several volunteers helping with the event.
Goldman said she came out to help because she knows what it’s like to have this kind of need.
“We had a crisis of me catching cancer and within two months we were homeless,” said Goldman.
Partnership Director Melissa Stickel, said this type of event is more critical now due to the pandemic.
"People are suffering more and the economy is down and people have lost jobs, "said Stickel.
Several organizations joined in the effort to provide everything from job applications and flu shots to school supplies.
“It’s nice to be able to help them and let them understand that someone is here that has been where they are,” said Goldman.
Individuals who were not able to attend this event can still receive help at the Community Partnership office.
