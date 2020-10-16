Fruitland breaks ground for new wastewater system

Fruitland, Mo. (KFVS) - After 5 years of planning, Cape Sewage Board President Joe Tousignant said it’s time to break ground for a new wastewater system in Fruitland.
“We’re going to close down 17 of these Lagoons and small treatment plants that are failing and have outlived their life and we’re going to hook up 450 houses that currently have septic systems,” he said.
The 33-million-dollar system funded by the USDA will take about a year to finish, and it is a major need for this community.
“Over the long run it’s going to better and cheaper to have a sewer system then to have to replace the septic system in your back yard,” he said.
Tousignant said the project will improve the quality of water, and residents won’t see a change to their bills.
“Our sewage district is imposing no taxes whatsoever on anyone. All our bills are paid by the revenue,” he said.
Penzal Construction President Clay Randol said they have already hit the ground running with construction at the new site.
“We actually have our blasters on site getting ready to blast the rock there,” he said.
Tousignant said he’s happy to see all their hard work start to come together.
“I got kind of choked up when I was talking about because it is exciting to finally see this happening,” he said.
