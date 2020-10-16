Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 57 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, and one additional death on Friday, October 16.
The newly reported death is a man in his 70s from a Williamson County long term care facility. The health department said he was previously confirmed to have acquired the virus and passed away from COVID-19-related disease.
The new positive cases are being isolated. They include:
Franklin County
- Females - one teenager, three in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s and two in their 80s
- Males - one infant, one toddler, one child under 10, one teenager, three in their 20s, three in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s
Williamson County
- Females - one infant, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, nine in their 40s, one in their 50s and four in their 60s
- Males - one child under 10, two teenagers, three in their 20s, three in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 60s and one in their 70s
As of Friday, the health department reported a total of 1,678 cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County, including 58 deaths and 1,061 recoveries. In Franklin County, they reported a total of 802 cases, seven deaths and 445 recoveries.
