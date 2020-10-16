First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

After a very dry start to October, mother nature looks to be making up for lost time with more rain chances on the way. In particular, a fairly active pattern is forecast for about Sunday thru Wednesday with 2 or 3 wet systems moving through the region. There could be a few thundershowers in the mix as well, especially Monday and again Tuesday night or Wednesday. Models are having disagreements about timing but there should be some dry periods in-between the wet weather as well. In terms of temperature- the beginning of the week looks rather cool with highs in the 50s and 60s…but should warm back into the 70s by the end of the week.