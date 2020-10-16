First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

After a cold, clear start, today will end up as a pretty nice day although temps will stay a bit below normal with afternoon highs in the 60s. A few clouds may sneak through this afternoon but overall we’ll have sunny skies and light west winds. With clear, quiet conditions temps will fall quickly after sunset through the 50s and 40s….daybreak lows Saturday morning look to be back in the 30s…and a bit of frost is again possible. The weekend will bring a mix of conditions…with sunny and breezy weather on Saturday followed by a return of clouds and rain on Sunday.
After a very dry start to October, mother nature looks to be making up for lost time with more rain chances on the way. In particular, a fairly active pattern is forecast for about Sunday thru Wednesday with 2 or 3 wet systems moving through the region. There could be a few thundershowers in the mix as well, especially Monday and again Tuesday night or Wednesday. Models are having disagreements about timing but there should be some dry periods in-between the wet weather as well. In terms of temperature- the beginning of the week looks rather cool with highs in the 50s and 60s…but should warm back into the 70s by the end of the week.
