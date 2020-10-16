First Alert: Cold morning, chilly but sunny afternoon

(KFVS) - Grab a jacket or coat, it’s a cold morning and it will be a cool afternoon.
Lows are in the lower to middle 30s.
Some areas may also have frost.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the low-to-mid 60s.
Tonight temps will be in the 50s and fall into the 40s.
Lows Saturday morning will be back in the 30s. Frost will again be possible.
The weekend will start off sunny and breezy.
Increased clouds and rain are possible on Sunday.
There could also be a few thundershowers on Monday, Tuesday night or Wednesday.
The beginning of next week will be cool with highs in the 50s and 60s, but should warm up back into the 70s by the end of the week.
