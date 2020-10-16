Egyptian Health Department reports 1 COVID-19 related death, 30 new cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of a Saline County resident who died due to COVID-19, the health department was also notified of 30 new COVID-19 cases.
Saline County has 13 new cases, Gallatin County has eight new cases, and White County has nine new cases.
Saline County has had a total of 499 lab confirmed positives, including nine deaths.
White County has had a total of 242 lab-confirmed positives, including one death.
Gallatin County has a total of 114 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
