Egyptian Health Department reports 1 COVID-19 related death, 30 new cases

Egyptian Health Department reports 1 COVID-19 related death, 30 new cases
(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Ashley Smith | October 16, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 5:51 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of a Saline County resident who died due to COVID-19, the health department was also notified of 30 new COVID-19 cases.

Saline County has 13 new cases, Gallatin County has eight new cases, and White County has nine new cases.

Saline County has had a total of 499 lab confirmed positives, including nine deaths.

White County has had a total of 242 lab-confirmed positives, including one death.

Gallatin County has a total of 114 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.