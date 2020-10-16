Chaffee, Mo. man sentenced to nearly 10 years on gun charges

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison on gun charges.
Seth A. Barnhart, 25, of Chaffee, was sentenced on Thursday, October 15 to federal prison after pleading guilty to being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Barnhart threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun during a fight in January.
Officers with the Scott City Police Department pulled him over shortly after the fight and found a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol under the driver’s seat. They say a criminal background check showed he was a convicted felon, and therefore was prohibited from possessing guns under federal law.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri, Barnhart’s criminal history included, among other things, felony convictions for drug-related offenses.
After serving the 115-month sentence, he will be placed on supervised release for three years.
The case was investigated by the Scott City Police Department, the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.