Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center reports 4 additional deaths from COVID-19
By Amber Ruch | October 16, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 4:54 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported four additional deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, October 16.

The newly reported deaths include a person in their 50s, two people in their 70s and one person in their 90s.

On Friday, the health center reported 32 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 2,577. They reported a total of 44 deaths.

In Cape Girardeau County long term care facilities, the health center reported a total of 251 cases of COVID-19, including 31 deaths and 131 recoveries.

