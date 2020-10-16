Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center reports 4 additional deaths from COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported four additional deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, October 16.
The newly reported deaths include a person in their 50s, two people in their 70s and one person in their 90s.
On Friday, the health center reported 32 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 2,577. They reported a total of 44 deaths.
In Cape Girardeau County long term care facilities, the health center reported a total of 251 cases of COVID-19, including 31 deaths and 131 recoveries.
