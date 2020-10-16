Cape Girardeau Co. Elections plan curbside voting event for limited or physically disabled residents

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A lot of pressure on poll workers this election cycle, most counties expecting a surge of voters.
To help handle the increase, Cape Girardeau County Elections is holding a week long curbside voting event.
“We expect a historical turnout for this November election," said Kara Clark Summers, Cape Girardeau County clerk.
For that reason, Summers wants to make voting easier for some this election season.
“For anyone who has limited mobility or physically disabled just cannot make it into their polling location, we are offering this weeklong event," she said.
October 26 to October 30 they can go to the Osage Centre or County Administration Building in Jackson to cast their vote.
“They can pull up there. If no one is there they can ring the bell and they can get curbside service. We will have them pull into a parking spot and then we can bring their ballot to the car. All they need to bring is a valid form of identification with them," she said.
Summers said in years past they have offered curbside voting on election day, but she said November 3 will be busier than ever and this event can help things run smoothly.
“Also take some pressure off of the polling locations because two judges of opposite party would have to go assist the voter, so that would take people out of the polling location and we wanna make sure all of our voters are serviced in a good manner," she said.
Also, if you choose to vote absentee and don’t want to mail it back, this event is for you too.
“We are making it available if somebody received a ballot in the mail, an absentee ballot, and they wanna bring it back in person they can drop it off there. They just need to bring a valid form of ID," she said
Summers said this curbside voting event is a safer method for those with other health risks.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 to Oct. 30
