Woman, child injured in crash on IL 148 in Jefferson Co., Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman and child were injured in a crash on Illinois 148 on Thursday morning, October 15.
According to Illinois State Police, the preliminary investigation showed a 2008 white Pontiac was going southbound on IL 148 near Emerson City Road and a 2006 blue Freightliner truck and tractor trailer was going northbound.
They said the Pontiac crossed the center line and hit the Freightliner head-on. Both vehicles came to a stop in the northbound lane.
According to ISP, the driver of the Pontiac, a 29-year-old woman from Mount Vernon, was taken to an area hospital. Her passenger, a four-year-old boy, was also taken to an area hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”
The woman was cited for DUI, endangering the life of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance and improper lane usage.
The driver of the Freightliner, a 66-year-old man from Ashley, Ill., was reportedly uninjured.
Troopers say all lanes were shut down for about two hours. They reopened around 2 p.m.
